‘Scapegoat’ Jadon Sancho linked with Saudi Arabia move after being dropped by Erik ten Hag

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is in an apparent spat with manager Erik ten Hag

Jadon Sancho has hit back at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who said that the England winger was dropped from the squad after his performances in training this week.

Ten Hag was unhappy at several decisions in United’s 3-1 defeat, however, his revelations about Sancho prompted the former Borussia Dortmund man to hit back on Twitter.

"People don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself very well at training this week,” Sancho said after United’s 3-1 loss at Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag frustrated by decisions in Manchester United’s defeat at Arsenal

"I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!

"All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.

"I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic player and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge.

"I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”

The England winger did not travel to north London for the match, where United conceded two late goals to fall to a 3-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium.

The 23-year-old has since been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, whose transfer window closes on Friday.

Sancho had previously come off the bench in the first three Premier League games of the new season.

But Ten Hag accused the forward of not reaching the "level" required to be part of his side against the Gunners.

"Jadon, on his performances in training we did not select him," the Dutchman said after the defeat.

"You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game he was not selected."

Sancho has struggled for consistent form since moving to Old Trafford for Borussia Dortmund for £73 million in 2021.

He has scored nine league goals and provided just six assists in his 58 appearances for the Red Devils.

Ten Hag experienced similar dissention last season from Cristiano Ronaldo, who sat down for an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan explaining why he had to leave Manchester United, before moving to Saudi club Al Nassr in January.

Sancho’s move may come before that and United will be tempted by a big offer for the former Dortmund and Manchester City midfielder from a number of Saudi clubs.