Saudi club target Aubameyang

Arsenal have received an offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nasr, who want to give the 32-year-old an exit route from the north London club.

Aubameyang has not played for Arsenal since early December, and was this week sent home from the Africa Cup of Nations for further examinations on a potential heart issue. The striker was stripped of the captaincy at Arsenal following a series of disciplinary breaches.

The Arsenal hierarchy were last night still considering Al-Nasr’s proposal, which is thought to be an initial loan offer followed by an obligation to buy for around £6.5 million.

Although the fee is relatively small for a player of Aubameyang’s profile and goal record, his departure would remove his £250,000 salary from Arsenal’s wage bill and free up finances as they look to strengthen the squad with a new midfielder and centre-forward. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd, 2022)

