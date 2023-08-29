Saudi Arabian human rights activist to speak on ‘sportswashing’ at Newcastle fans’ forum

Al-Hathloul, head of monitoring and advocacy at ALQST for Human Rights, will address an audience at the city's Northern Stage theatre on Tuesday, September 5 at the invitation of NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing.

Her sister Loujain, a leading women's rights activist, was released from prison in Saudi Arabia after 1,001 days in February 2021 after being jailed under counter-terrorism laws and continues to live under a series of restrictions, one of which prevents her from leaving the country.

Newcastle are 80 per cent owned by the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, which had to give assurances to the Premier League of a separation between it and the state before it approved a takeover in October 2021.

NUFC Fans Against Sportwashing's John Hird - who will chair the meeting - said: "It's a privilege to have Lina visiting Newcastle to speak on behalf of the victims of the Saudi regime which owns our football club at the moment.

"I urge fellow fans who are uncomfortable about the damage being done to our club's and region's reputation due to the association with one of the bloodiest dictatorships on the planet to listen to what Lina has to say.

"We can show solidarity to the victims of the regime. Come to the meeting and find out how we can stop the Saudi sportswashing."

PIF's leading role in Amanda Staveley's consortium prompted concerns in some quarters from the off amid accusations that it was using the club to enhance the Gulf state's reputation via its involvement in sport, with Amnesty International vociferous in their opposition.

The club, which has blossomed on the pitch under its wealthy new owners, has been challenged to shine a light on human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia, and NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing are urging Newcastle City Council and local MPs to exert pressure after it was revealed that the Saudi national team would play two matches at St James' Park next month.

Speaking after ALQST and four other non-governmental organisations wrote to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Department for Business and Trade earlier this month, Lina al-Hathloul said: "The Premier League's 'assurances' that the PIF is independent of the Saudi state are not worth the paper they are written on - one only has to look at who its chair is: the Crown Prince himself, who can veto any decision he doesn't agree with.

"The Premier League's owners' test is clearly not fit for purpose and is in urgent need of revision."