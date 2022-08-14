| 26.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Saturday night was a complete embarrassment - Man United are just a money-making racket now

Paul McGrath

Everything that is wrong about Manchester United right now was summed up by the hideous yellow/green kit they wore at Brentford.

United are now just a money-making racket – and if they happen to play good football along the way, well that’s great.

Most Watched

Privacy