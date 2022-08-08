Same feeble old story as Manchester United are humbled by Brighton

There were protests, a po-face and a poor performance on the pitch. Wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo – he of the scowl on the bench – came on as a second-half substitute, and Manchester United were better, but they could not rescue Erik ten Hag’s first Premier League game in charge as Brighton and their excellent manager Graham Potter, deservedly, took the points.

Pascal Gross scored both of their goals but they owed much to even grosser defending from United with the scale of the task for Ten Hag laid brutally bare. A new manager, a fresh start but the same old problems emerged. He has work to do.

Ronaldo was named among the substitutes, with Ten Hag claiming he is not fully fit even if the forward would dispute that as he seeks to leave, and there was a huge cheer as he came on after 53 minutes to replace the woeful Fred and while United did score, and piled on the pressure, they could not salvage a draw. It was, though, moving Christian Eriksen back rather into midfield than Ronaldo’s arrival that made the difference.

Pre-match and around 1,000 United fans protested against the Glazer family ownership and with Avram Glazer making a rare appearance in the directors box a chant of “we want Glazers out” rang out before the fresh frustration started.

“Ole” was also sung around Old Trafford but it was no reference to United’s former manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Instead it was the Brighton fans delighting as their team played keep ball and United chased shadows in the August sunshine.

Brighton lost arguably their two best players in the summer – with Yves Bissouma leaving for Tottenham Hotspur for a fee that could rise to £35m (€41.5m) and Marc Cucurella joining Chelsea for up to £61m (€72.3m) – but were superb and thoroughly, emphatically warranted their victory.

United were taken apart for both of Brighton’s first-half goals. They were slow – almost lazy with Scott McTominay failing to stop Moises Caicedo after being dispossessed by him – and laboured with Leandro Trossard having time and space to measure a pass and Danny Welbeck having time and space to run on to it.

Harry Maguire played him onside and the former United forward was allowed to cross low with Gross arriving at the far post – completely unmarked – to sidefoot home. Bruno Fernandes was stood on the edge of the area and threw up his hands in disgust. It got even worse. A back-heel from Trossard down near his own corner flag set Brighton off again.

Once more United were slow, lacking intensity, almost lacking effort – surely not? – as Caicedo found Gross who picked out Adama Lallana who swept it wide to Solly March. There were no challenges, no aggression and he easily cut inside and shot low with David De Gea parrying his shot only for Gross to slam the rebound high into the net.

Unsurprisingly United were booed off at half-time. It had been an awful start for Ten Hag and was summed up not just by the goals but the shockingly casual defending. After just 14 seconds, in fact, Diogo Dalot was so casual that Trossard charged down his pass and shot into the side-netting.

A few minutes later and Fred passed the ball straight to Trossard inside the United area but recovered to smother his shot. Then De Gea passed the ball straight out of play as he delayed. It was that bad.

Eriksen has not had a full pre-season, like Ronaldo, but he started and was deployed as the furthest forward midfielder, in a kind of ‘false nine’ role.

There was some interchangeability with Fernandes and it was the latter who had United’s only chance of the half – and probably should have scored – but he skied the ball after it broke to him when McTominay’s shot was charged down.

There was more impetus from United as they returned – there really could not have been any less – and when Ronaldo came on, Eriksen dropped back into midfield where he was far more effective although there appeared to be a let-off when Lisandro Martinez bundled into Welbeck’s back inside the United area. It could, probably should, have been a penalty.

Could United capitalise?

Marcus Rashford had already sliced one opportunity wide and then volleyed high over the cross-bar from another.

The lifeline came. Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez failed to punch a corner clear with the ball rebounding off Dalot, standing behind him. It bounced goalwards and as Maguire tried to reach it Sanchez inadvertently pushed it against Alexis MacAllister who turned it into the net. After a VAR check – as to whether it was handball by Dalot – the goal stood. Old Trafford was raucous and United were finally on top.

Could they now salvage it?

They had time, they had the crowd behind him but it was another indictment of where they are at that Brighton were comfortable enough in seeing out the result which will send yet more shock waves from Old Trafford.

At the end there were more boos. What a welcome to Manchester United for Ten Hag.