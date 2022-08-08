| 11.4°C Dublin

Same feeble old story as Manchester United are humbled by Brighton

Manchester United 1, Brighton 2

Brighton &amp; Hove Albion manager Graham Potter celebrates after the match. Photo: Toby Melville/Reuters Expand
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Reuters Expand
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gives instructions to Christian Eriksen and teammates during a break in play Expand
Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister, left, scores an own goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) Expand
Jason Burt

There were protests, a po-face and a poor performance on the pitch. Wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo – he of the scowl on the bench – came on as a second-half substitute, and Manchester United were better, but they could not rescue Erik ten Hag’s first Premier League game in charge as Brighton and their excellent manager Graham Potter, deservedly, took the points.

Pascal Gross scored both of their goals but they owed much to even grosser defending from United with the scale of the task for Ten Hag laid brutally bare. A new manager, a fresh start but the same old problems emerged. He has work to do.

