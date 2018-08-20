Sport Premier League

Monday 20 August 2018

Same again for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool aim to make it two from two

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah before the match

Liverpool and Crystal Palace both went into their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park with unchanged XIs from those that started the season with victory.

Palace's new signings Max Meyer and Jordan Ayew were among the substitutes as they looked to follow up their 2-0 success against Fulham.

Liverpool club captain Jordan Henderson was also named on the bench despite being back in contention to start in midfield.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Wan-Bissaka, Van Aanholt, Tomkins, Sakho, Schlupp, McArthur, Milivojevic, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Online Editors

