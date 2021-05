Sam Allardyce has stepped down as manager of West Brom

Sam Allardyce has announced that he will step down as West Brom boss at the end of the season.

Allardyce said he turned down an offer from the club to remain in charge of the club for their return to the Championship.

In a statement released shortly after Wednesday night’s defeat to West Ham, Allardyce said: “West Bromwich Albion made me a generous offer to stay at The Hawthorns that shows the commitment of an ambitious club.

“After serious consideration I have decided not to accept that offer.”