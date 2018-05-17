Sacked Everton manager Sam Allardyce admits he was disappointed at his dismissal but knew it was coming after reading media reports.

Sam Allardyce expresses disappointment that news of Everton sacking was leaked prior to meeting with majority shareholder

The 63-year-old was jettisoned after less than six months in charge after a short meeting with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri on Wednesday morning.

Discontent from fans had risen to a level which had made the Goodison Park atmosphere toxic but Allardyce was unhappy with the way his exit was touted in the media well before he had received official confirmation. "I'm surprised how it came about. It seemed to be done and dusted through the media before I met Farhad," he told talkSPORT.

"I think it was out there in the open for a couple of days. That leaves you with the certainty of what was going to happen. "It was slightly disappointing. Who was involved in that I couldn't tell you, but something as delicate as that is something you want to be confidential."

Allardyce added: "I think when it's so open in the press, from the day before, it was highly unlikely it was going to be anything else. "I prepared myself for what was being said by the press a couple of days before.

"My meeting with Farhad was amicable. We conducted ourselves amicably but I expressed a disappointment with how it got out. I accept it and move on."

