Sam Allardyce arrives at Leeds training ground to replace Javi Gracia for relegation battle

Sam Allardyce has arrived at Leeds United’s training ground this morning ready to replace Javi Gracia as boss.

While the Yorkshire club is yet to formally announce Allardyce as boss, it has placed its faith in the well-travelled English manager to save them from relegation as they sit in 17th pace in the Premier League table.

Gracia, who only took the Leeds reins from Jesse Marsch in February, oversaw a poor run of results and performances, and ultimately failed to lift a squad that has shipped 18 goals in April alone.

The task now facing the 68-year-old Allardyce with four games to go is to keep Leeds up.

That mission starts on Saturday away to title favourites Manchester Cit, as further battles with Newcastle (home), West Ham (away) and Tottenham Hotspur (home) loom.

Leeds will be Allardyce’s 13th club to manage, his first being League of Ireland club Limerick back in 1991.

The Dudley-born boss also managed England for one game in 2016 before leaving the role by mutual consent following allegations of malpractice.