Sam Allardyce appointed as West Brom manager on 18-month contract

Sam Allardyce is one of the go-to names when rescue acts are required (Nigel French/PA)

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed Sam Allardyce as the club’s new head coach on an 18-month contract.

The 66-year-old will take training on Thursday ahead of the Premier League game against Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

West Brom sporting and technical Director Luke Dowling said on the West Brom website: “In Sam we have a man who has a proven Premier League pedigree with a track record of improving every club he has managed.

“We believe and, more importantly, Sam believes we have a group of players that have the quality needed to give the club its best chance of Premier League survival.”

Allardyce returns to The Hawthorns where he had a brief spell as a player-coach under Brian Talbot in 1989.

The former England manager will be joined by his long-time assistant, Sammy Lee.

Dudley-born Allardyce brings with him the experience of more than 500 Premier League matches, following spells at Bolton, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and, in his last role, Everton.

More to follow...

Online Editors