Everton are set to confirm the departure of manager Sam Allardyce imminently and potential replacement have already been approach about taking over at Goodison Park, Independent.ie understands.

Sam Allardyce and his Everton back room staff set to be sacked as replacements are lined up

Allardyce has one year left on his contract at Everton and has made it clear that he is keen to remain in charge, yet support unrest and a glaring back of backing from the club's hierarchy have left his position in doubt for some weeks.

"I am reading the rumours every day that I won't be here and there is no smoke without fire," declared Allardyce last week, with the former England manager now set to be informed that his contract will be terminated early. "We will wait and see when we meet up this week.' Allardyce and his staff will be due substantial compensation when he makes his exit, while he has also collected a 'substantial' end of season bonus after he guided Everton to an eighth place finish in the Premier League.

The Toffees were in danger of being drawn into a relegation battle, yet it appears he has been fighting a losing battle to win over Everton fans who never wanted him at the helm in the first place. Some Everton fans have grown frustrated with Sam Allardyce Everton rated in the bottom two of the Premier League for shots on target and chances created since Allardyce was appointed as manager, with the former West Ham and Bolton boss failing to shed a reputation that he promotes an uninspiring brand of football.

Former Watford boss Marco Silva and and Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca are the bookies favourites to replace Allardyce, wither veteran Dutch tactician Louis van Gaal also listed as a contender after his spell at Manchester United ended in May 2016.

Online Editors