Salomon Rondon sends classy message to James McCarthy after the Irishman's double leg break

West Brom striker Salomon Rondon has sent a message of support to James McCarthy after he inadvertently caused the Irishman to suffer a double leg break.

West Brom striker Salomon Rondon has sent a message of support to James McCarthy after he inadvertently caused the Irishman to suffer a double leg break.

Just before the hour McCarthy, who has been plagued with various injuries, was carried off on a stretcher after nicking the ball off Salomon Rondon in the act of shooting and the Venezuelan's follow-through connected with the midfielder's lower right leg.

Medics rushed onto the field to treat McCarthy with Rondon in tears having seen the after-effects close up and Seamus Coleman, only just recovered from a serious double fracture of the leg himself, was seen leaving his seat in the directors' box apparently to be with his Republic of Ireland team-mate. Rondon tweeted this evening: "Absolutely devastated. Rivalries are forgotten about when a colleague suffers such an unlucky injury. Really hope to see you back playing again soon."

Absolutely devastated. Rivalries are forgotten about when a colleague suffers such an unlucky injury. Really hope to see you back playing again soon, @JMcCarthy_16.#GetWellSoonJames pic.twitter.com/pamazH8fCO — Salomón Rondón (@salorondon23) January 20, 2018 "His tibia and fibula have been broken from his really brave efforts to stop West Brom with a possible scoring opportunity. He's paid a heavy price for his commitment there," said Allardyce. Asked how soon the player would have his operation he added: "When we do it will depend on the specialist surgeon.

Read more: Ireland's James McCarthy suffers horrific double leg break that left opponent in tears "Obviously it's a big blow for him and us because he's had so many games missed recently with not-so-serious injuries that we thought we had overcome, and certainly had overcome them over the last few weeks.

"Now this is one serious injury which we know will keep him out until next season at some stage, that's a big blow."

Online Editors