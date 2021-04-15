| 8.6°C Dublin

Sale of Mo Salah could revive Liverpool for a Premier League challenge next season

Richard Dunne

Mohamed Salah appears dejected after Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League

Mohamed Salah appears dejected after Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League

After what is now guaranteed to be a season without a trophy for Liverpool, as a team and as a club, they need to find a new identity to make sure they are stronger next season.

They need new players to make that happen. And they’ll have to sell some of the current squad to fund new transfers, which could see Mo Salah leave the club. It has come to the end of the cycle with these players and Liverpool need a reboot – and it could take the sale of one of their big players, Salah or Sadio Mane, to kick-start a new era.

