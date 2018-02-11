Goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool to a 2-0 victory at Southampton and up to third place in the Premier League table.

Salah and Firmino combine to devastate Southampton as Liverpool shine at St Mary's

Salah set up the Brazilian for the opener just seven minutes in and the Egyptian winger grabbed his 22nd league goal of the season shortly before half-time thanks to a clever assist from Firmino.

Southampton, who were up against their former defender Virgil van Dijk on his return to St Mary's, end the weekend in the relegation zone as their quest for a first home league win since November continues. Salah told Sky Sports: "The three points are very important for us. Everyone performed very well today so that was great. When you score first inside 15 minutes it makes the game easier.

Asked about his own ever-increasing goal tally, Salah added: "I'm thinking about helping the team. I'm not surprised by it, I just move on and think about the next game." Dutch defender Van Dijk, who left Southampton for a reported £75million fee in January, said: "I just focused on the game. I enjoyed being back and there are a lot of good memories here.

"You can't do anything about the reception, you just do your thing." He was relieved to see Salah score a second goal to push the Reds clear.

"It's a dangerous lead (1-0)," he said. "It was a very important win to challenge for a Champions League place and I enjoyed it." Referring to Firmino's opening goal, Saints manager Mauricio Pellegrino told Sky Sports: "It was really difficult because we conceded on the counter-attack, where they are really dangerous.

"We then created two or three chances but after their second goal our team were a little bit harmed in their self-confidence and belief.

"We couldn't show what we are about, it was too much for us.

"We just needed to score one goal to get back in it." On his club's hopes of avoiding relegation, he added: "It's emotional for a lot of people. It's tight in the Premier League and the teams can change around. "We will try to win the next game and until the end we will be there.

"In football everything can change in a few weeks."

