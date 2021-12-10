Saints sub Shane won’t be saying so Long says Hassenhuttl

Southampton boss Ralf Hassenhuttl has ruled out a move in the January transfer window for Shane Long – and insists the veteran has to accept his role as a squad player with the Saints.

Long (34) has made just one Premier League appearance this season, and has not started for the Saints in the Premier League in 12 months.

Under contract with Southampton until next summer, a move away for the Ireland striker, who was loaned out to Bournemouth last season, has been mooted given how far down the pecking order he is, but Hassenhuttl says he sees value in keeping him around.

“I think the clear message, especially for an experienced player, is that they have to accept the different role they have when they are getting older,” said Hassenhuttl, who added that Long was close to starting in last month’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool.

“I was playing until I was 37 years old and, especially in my last years, I was very often only a ‘joker’ and helped the team when they needed me for 10 or 15 minutes.

“This is the job you have to do then. This time will come for everybody who plays long, because it is normal situation in every club that the older players are stepping back and that the job is done from the young ones.

“They still have an important role to play in a club, in a team, in a dressing room – to be positive with us, to support everybody and this is a job he does perfectly. He can help them [young players] and I am very happy to have him in my squad.

“It was close for him to start against Liverpool. I had him in my mind, because it was a good game for him. Then, finally, I decided to give the young players a chance, because I thought it was a game where they can learn a lot.

“But, definitely, he is important for them. What he can do best is definitely work with his effort, his professionalism with the young lads.

“He is a good role model I think, one of the good role models we have in our team.”

Meanwhile, League One side MK Dons have challenged Dubliner Troy Parrott, on loan from Tottenham, to become more consistent. Parrott was sent off in a Football League Trophy tie last week and has scored just once in the last 10 league games but manager Liam Manning remains upbeat.

“Troy had a really good impact. It’s now finding a level of consistency in everything he does. He has to keep his head down and keep working,” Manning said.