Saints boss Hasenhuttl hails Long's positive outlook despite not making team

Shane Long has been told by Southampton that he still has a role to play with the high-flying Premier League side, even though he was left out of their match-day squad for their most recent game.

The Saints have won three of their last five league games and hope to inflict more damage on a wounded Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tonight (6.0) where defeat for the Gunners would put even more pressure on manager Mikel Arteta.

But Long, who turns 34 next month, has yet to start a league game for the side this term and has played just over an hour in his sub appearances, while boss Ralph Hasenhuttl could not even find room for the veteran on the bench for last week's win over Sheffield United.

It's another frustration for Long, who repeatedly failed to make the Ireland squad under Stephen Kenny and Mick McCarthy, with just one start in the last 18 senior internationals. But ahead of that test with the Gunners, Long's club boss has spoken of the veteran's positive attitude in dealing with his role as back-up.

"There was a reason why we signed another contract with Shane, because he is always a guy we can take and we can use as a sub, or from the beginning. He gives everything for the team and for the club," Hasenhuttl said. "Even if he is not playing or not in the squad, he is always positive. He always tries to support the others.

"For every player comes the moment when he gets older, that he is more on the bench. I had the same situation, I was playing until I was 37.

"I knew in the last three or four years I was more a sub, but a good sub because I was always scoring, always positive and tried to push the team, because I knew I had a powerful 30 minutes.

"He can still play 90 minutes without a problem - but even as a sub, I think he is important."

Long's compatriot, Michael Obafemi, has not featured in the club's last nine games and his most recent sighting was when he scored for Southampton's 'B' team against Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he will leave Séamus Coleman out of his plans for this evening's game against Leicester City to be sure he is fully fit for Saturday's home tie with Arsenal.

"I don't want to take a risk on Séamus Coleman," Ancelotti said.

"He is quite ready and fit but we prefer to leave him out for the Leicester match so he can be ready for the next game on Saturday."

Coleman has missed the club's last four games due to a hamstring injury picked up on international duty.

