Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mates Diogo Jota (right) and Jordan Henderson during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham

Sadio Mane kept Liverpool's quadruple hopes alive after frantic comeback win at Aston Villa.

The forward's 22nd goal of the season earned Jurgen Klopp's side a 2-1 victory and moved them level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Joel Matip cancelled out Douglas Luiz's opener during a mad opening six minutes.

Liverpool trail City on goal difference and their rivals have the chance to move three points clear with two games left when they travel to Wolves on Wednesday.

Klopp now takes his side to Wembley for Saturday's FA Cup final with Chelsea in the next stage of their quadruple quest.

Mo Salah started on the bench ahead of the Wembley showdown and the gamble looked to be backfiring when mid-table Villa took a third-minute lead.

Ollie Watkins raced behind the Liverpool defence and Alisson beat away his powerful drive, only for the Reds to concede immediately after.

Matty Cash's cross found its way to Lucas Digne and his delivery was met by Luiz whose header was initially parried by Alisson, only for the midfielder to hammer in the follow up from close range.

It sent Villa Park wild but the home crowd were silenced just three minutes later when Liverpool scrambled a leveller.

A chaotic opening continued when Tyrone Mings made a complete mess of clearing Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick and Matip poked in Virgil van Dijk's centre from four yards.

Sloppy Liverpool had been gifted an instant reply but they remained ragged at the back - with Alisson escaping after sending a reckless pass straight at Watkins.

Minutes later he was beaten to John McGinn's cross by Danny Ings, only for the former Liverpool striker to head over.

It had been a haphazard half from the visitors, who lost Fabinho to a hamstring injury, as they lived dangerously at the back with Watkins a danger.

But Liverpool had begun to find the openings, Mane earlier nodding wide and having a tap-in rightly ruled out for a Luis Diaz offside after 33 minutes.

The recalled Philippe Coutinho curled over for Villa yet it was Naby Keita who blew a fabulous chance 10 minutes before the break.

Alexander-Arnold could not have gift-wrapped it any more as the ball arrived to the unmarked midfielder eight yards out but he embarrassingly missed his kick with the goal at his mercy.

It said everything about a frenetic half and, while Liverpool eventually exerted a degree of control, they were never comfortable.

The breakneck nature continued after the break as Alexander-Arnold's free-kick whistled wide and Konstantinos Tsimikas' brilliant covering tackle denied Watkins.

Liverpool continued to see more of the ball, Alexander-Arnold driving another free-kick wide, before they grabbed the lead after 65 minutes.

Diogo Jota sent Diaz away on the left and he teased Mings before delivering the perfect cross for the unmarked Mane to glance in his eighth goal in his last 11 games.

Even then, Villa had the chance for an immediate reply but Ings' touch let him down when through.

Salah emerged from the bench to replace Diaz with 19 minutes remaining as Liverpool tried to go for the kill and Cash headed Mane's goalbound volley clear.

But they failed to find a third and needed Alisson to save from Ings before the former Anfield star had a goal ruled out for offside during a nervy finale.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson told Sky Sports: "The boys have been incredible for a period of time and tonight was no different.

"We knew it would be difficult with tough moments, but we kept digging in and kept going to find a way to win.

"It was tough coming here, but we keep going and it is another big game at the weekend with the cup final.

"We are just concentrating on what we are doing."

Henderson was full of praise for Reds goalscorer Mane.

"His performances are always incredible, with the amount of work he does off the ball as well," the England midfielder said. "It was an incredible finish and it gets us the three points."

Henderson maintains Liverpool just have to focus on themselves as the title race comes to a conclusion.

"We are in the position as we were before the game," he said. "Now we have another big game at the weekend with the (FA) Cup final, so we have to recover well and give everything again for that.

"It (other results) is out of our control. But we don't need to waste our energy on that and will just focus on what we need to do, which is the cup final at the weekend against Chelsea."