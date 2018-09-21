Wilfred Zaha has hit at the treatment he received while at Manchester United.

'Rumours I slept with David Moyes' daughter were not cleared up' - Wilfred Zaha hits out at Man United

Zaha left Crystal Palace for Old Trafford with big expectations in 2013 and was Alex Ferguson's last signing before the Scot retired.

But the striker didn't see much game time with the Reds and was shipped off to Cardiff on loan in January 2014 before finding his way back to Palace Selhurst Park.

Following David Moyes' sacking at United, Zaha said he didn't get enough chances from the Scot and speaking to Shortlist.com this week, he addressed rumours that he was sleeping with Moyes' daughter during his time at United.

"It's hard to take (His United experience). Obviously, getting to United isn't easy, so not being given a chance is hard to take," said Zaha.

"I don't regret anything because it made me stronger. I feel as though I can deal with anything now. I went through so much with United, with England.

"There were rumours that the reason I wasn't playing [many games] for United was because I slept with [then manager] David Moyes's daughter, and no one [at the club] attempted to clear that up.

"So I was fighting my demons by myself, these rumours that I knew weren't true. I was dealing with this at 19; living in Manchester by myself, nowhere near anyone else, because the club had a hold over where I lived.

"They hadn't given me a car, like every other player [had]. Nothing. I'm living in this hell by myself, away from my family, and I thought, 'If this doesn't make me stronger, what will'?"

When asked if it is sometimes forgotten that footballers are human beings, Zaha added: "Yeah, they really do. I explain this to my friends all the time. When I was at United I had [money], but I was still so down and depressed.

"People think your life's different because you've got money, you've got fame, so they don't treat you the same."

