Ruben Neves claims point for Wolves against injury-hit Newcastle

Wolves' Ruben Neves equalises in the Premier League draw with Newcastle United at St James' Park, Newcastle

Injury-hit strugglers Newcastle United were held to a 1-1 home draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League after Jamaal Lascelles' opener for the Magpies was cancelled out by a Ruben Neves header.

Having seen Miguel Almiron hit a post in the first half, Newcastle went ahead seven minutes into the second as winger Ryan Fraser picked out Lascelles with a cross that the central defender met with a powerful header to give his side the lead.

The tide began to turn in Wolves' favour when Newcastle lost Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin and Emil Krafth to injury, and midfielder Neves put the visitors level with a superb header from Pedro Neto's cross in the 73rd minute.

Making his first league appearance this season, Newcastle's Martin Dubravka had to make a stoppage-time save as his side earned a point that leaves them 17th on 26 points from 26 games, four above the relegation zone. Wolves are 12th on 34 points.

Newcastle captain Lascelles felt his side had "deserved more" from the match.

He said on Sky Sports: "I thought we were the better team, created a lot of chances, but we need to do better in front of goal and that has cost us.

"We had chances you dream of having and did not put them away."

Lascelles added: "We know the situation we are in.

"You can see with the way we are playing how much the game meant to us and how much effort we put in. Unfortunately we did not come away with three points.

"You can see how hungry we are, the positive thing is we are all fighting, are all on the same page.

"If we keep pushing with those performances, then the results will come."

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo felt there were positives for his side to take.

"I'm not looking too much at the result. I'm looking more at the performance," he said to BBC's Match of the Day.

"I think we had good spells of possession and found the right spaces. We were in the game in a good way.

"I'm disappointed with the way we conceded, but the reaction was good. We finished the game well."

Wolves sit 12th, but Nuno continues to look up the table. "It's not difficult to beat our best run of this season," he added.

"Our expectations are high. We expect good things from the players."

