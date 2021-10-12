Roy Keane’s view of Paul Pogba ‘not being a leader’ takes a hit – when it comes to playing for France anyway

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has often been an outspoken critic of Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, but his comments don’t seem to hold as much water after footage of the midfielder speaking to his international team-mates has emerged.

The former Manchester United captain’s quotes about Pogba not being “a big leader” five months ago don’t look as valid now.

After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost 3-2 away to Roma in the Europa League semi-final, the Corkman said Pogba did not have the leadership qualities to fire United to domestic and European glory.

"Again, I look back and think Man United should be competing in the Champions League, but I still don’t think Pogba will drive Man United back to winning championships,” Keane said in May.

“I don’t think he’s a big leader, I don’t think he’s that type of character."

At half-time during the Euro Nations League final against Spain on Sunday, former Juventus midfielder Pogba took over after Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps’ speech, and delivered a motivational talk to urge on his French team-mates.

“We have to be aggressive,” Pogba began.

“It starts from the front all the way to the back, we win the ball back and we attack! And yes we’re going to run a lot because they have quality players but so do we.

“We have to keep the ball and hurt them. Second half we have to be aggressive.”

France produced a stunning second half to win their second international title in three seasons. Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe scoring in response to Mikel Oyarzabal’s 64th-minute strike, as France took heed of Pogba’s rallyning cry.

However, the former Republic of Ireland international could possibly counter that the midfielder may be able to do it for his country, but he has yet to show the same kind of passion for his club, Manchester United.



