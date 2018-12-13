Roy Keane to make his return as a TV pundit this weekend

Roy Keane is set to make his return to his role as a TV pundit this weekend, when he joins Graeme Souness and Jamie Carragher in the Sky Sports studio for coverage of Liverpool's game against Manchester United at Anfield.

Roy Keane is set to make his return to his role as a TV pundit this weekend, when he joins Graeme Souness and Jamie Carragher in the Sky Sports studio for coverage of Liverpool's game against Manchester United at Anfield.

Keane has not made any public comments since his spat with Harry Arter and Jonathan Walters in the Ireland camp became headline news in September, with his press conferences duties cancelled for what proved to be his final two training camps in the Ireland set-up.

He has also not been seen on ITV this season as they no longer have rights to show Champions League highlights in the UK, so his extended appearance on Sky will give him a chance address a host of issues.

Keane and manager Martin O'Neill left their roles in the Ireland set-up last month and he may make his first public statement on that development, as well as the appointment of his old foe Mick McCarthy as the new Ireland boss.

He is also likely to give his views on the future of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and has been an outspoken critic of the Portuguese boss in recent years.

BT Sport considered an approach to invite Keane to join their team of pundits at the start of this season, but his appearance on Sky Sports suggests he could be offered a more prominent role in their broadcasting set-up moving forward.

An appearance on Monday Night Football would give Keane an extended platform to discuss his career, as he looks to kick-start his own management career.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors