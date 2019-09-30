Roy Keane slams Paul Pogba's lack of consistency as Manchester United face Arsenal

Roy Keane has claimed Paul Pogba's "mentality has got to be right" if he wants to be a success at Manchester United as they prepare to face Arsenal in the Premier League tonight.

Roy Keane has claimed Paul Pogba's "mentality has got to be right" if he wants to be a success at Manchester United as they prepare to face Arsenal in the Premier League tonight.

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, Keane said he feels there will be a good reaction from United, following the last week's defeat to West Ham.

"It’s Arsenal at home, under the lights, the players can respond. I’m looking for a good reaction from United," Keane said.

When asked about Pogba and what he can bring to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team, Keane replied: "To dominate the game, it’s as simple as that.

"Show a bit of courage, get on the ball and make things happen. We’ve been very critical of Paul over the last few years, but when he’s out of the team, as we saw at West Ham last week, he’s probably still is their best player.

"His mentality has got to be right though.

Keane is worried his former Manchester United team-mate Old Gunnar Solskjaer will be let down by his star players (Martin Rickett/PA)

"There’s always a worry for a manager, imagine working with a player where you’re going into a game wondering what you are going to get. That’s no good for you when he’s your best player.

"You want to almost guarantee he’s going to give you eight out of 10 every week. The big question mark over Paul is he doesn’t do that enough, he’s not consistent enough.

"I want to see him dominate the game tonight. If you look at the Arsenal midfield, he should be dominating."

Keane's fellow pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that Marcus Rashford and Pogba can win the game for United tonight.

"If Manchester United get Rashford and Pogba on the pitch, I fancy them to win the game. There's a lot of pessimism from Manchester United fans - understandably - on the back of the week they've had, (losing at) West Ham and also what happened against Rochdale," said Carragher.

"They were fortunate to get through there. They (Rochdale) were probably going into the game not expecting to win. I still think it's a big thing to go to Old Trafford and win, no matter who you are, it's Manchester United.

"No matter what team is on the pitch. There was talk a few weeks ago of Leicester going there and beating Man United. United weren't convincing but won 1-0."

Carragher and Keane also debated Arsenal's progress under Unai Emery.

Keane said: "Emery is obviously a great coach and has won trophies. But no matter how good a coach you are, if you’ve got defenders in your team that can’t defend, you’re going to give up goals. The spine of Arsenal is very very weak."

Online Editors