Roy Keane slams Manchester United players: ‘Maguire and Shaw last week were a disgrace to the club’

Roy Keane launched a scathing attack on Manchester United's players ahead of their Premier League game at Tottenham on Saturday evening.

The Corkman accused senior players of lacking professionalism and slammed their public apologies following last Sunday's 5-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool.

Former United captain Keane was absent from the Sky Sports panel for the Liverpool game, but he didn't waste any time in ripping into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's players, after they were part of one of the most humiliating United defeats at Old Trafford.

United's defenders came in for pointed criticism from Keane, with United skipper Harry Maguire and full-back Luke Shaw the focus of his anger.

"Maguire and Shaw last week were a disgrace to the club," he fumed. "These are established international footballers, but they need to show some character.

"What Man United always had down the years is players with character and personality. I saw Maguire in the week apologising and he was like a robot.

"I'm fed up with this chat after the game and apologising. Maguire coming out and saying they need to come together as a group," fumed Keane.

"No, you need to sort your game out if you're going to be the leader of that group. Get the basics and do your own job.

"And people keep saying he mightn't be fit. He gave away a goal against Leicester a few weeks ago, it's nothing to do with fitness.

"It's just a lack of professionalism, not doing his job properly. They have talented players at the top end of the pitch - as good as any team - but midfield and defensively you do worry."

Keane went on to reflect on the Liverpool drubbing, as he suggested it was a display that brought shame on the club.

"It was an embarrassing performance," he added. "I heard Bryan Robson speak during the week, who was obviously a great player for Manchester United and a man full of courage, and he felt that the players gave up which I think is the biggest insult you can give to a professional footballer," the Irishman added.

"Unacceptable. There was a lot of talk coming out this week, a lot of rubbish from players, apologies left right and centre. It's no good. It's all rubbish all that kind of nonsense coming out from players and team (Marcus]) Rashford and Maguire.

"Bruno Fernandes a few weeks ago when he missed a penalty against Aston Villa. Just get on with the game, turn up and give everything you've got for the club and they didn't do that last week.

"Performances haven't been good this season, they've been giving off a lot of chances and remember the previous week they lost four at Leicester who aren't top of their game. I wouldn't say I was exactly shocked. But this idea of players giving up is the worst insult you can have for a professional football player."