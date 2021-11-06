| 12.6°C Dublin

Roy Keane slams Manchester United: ‘I give up. I give up on these players’

Roy Keane launched another scathing attack on Manchester United players after a sloppy first half saw them 2-0 down against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

An Eric Bailly own goal and a Bernardo Silva strike on the stroke of half-time put Pep Guardiola’s men in charge and, in truth, it could have been more as United gave up plenty of chances.

Keane eviscerated United after the 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool and today he said he has “given up” on these players.

Former United skipper Keane told Sky Sports: “This defending (for the second goal), (Luke) Shaw and (David) De Gea, not enough pressure. It’s OK sitting back, but you’ve got to realise it’s half-time and put pressure on. You’re on the ropes, stay in the game.. but what chance have you got?

“I’ve been crossing these fellas for years. I give up. I give up on these players. Right on half-time, these are international football players.

“I can’t understand the defending. I’m driving down here thinking ‘Man United are at home, they’ve got a chance’. But they’ve been like this all season giving up chances. Unless United do something drastic it’ll be another four or five.”

