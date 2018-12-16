Roy Keane was scathing in his assessment of Manchester United’s misfiring players as his former side crumbled to a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool.

Roy Keane was scathing in his assessment of Manchester United’s misfiring players as his former side crumbled to a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool.

Roy Keane slams Man United: 'If you came down from the moon today, you'd be saying they're an average team'

"If you came down from the moon today and didn't know anything about Man United and look at them today, you'd be going, 'They’re an average Premiership team'," he said, speaking in his role as an analyst on Sky Sports’ coverage of the game.

"I certainly believe a lot of the players playing for Man United aren't good enough. They are good players but not good enough for Man United."

With the Manchester club now sitting 19 points behind the leaders and 11 points outside the top four, Keane believes that bridging that gap to the Champions League spots fourth is as much as their fans can hope for.

"Your eyes don’t lie to you. You've seen a Man United team there that, I suppose, fourth is the best they can get."

And the ex-Red Devils captain also believes Jose Mourinho's men were lucky to escape Anfield with a two goal loss.

"I didn't think Liverpool were at their sharpest and I thought ‘are United going to get away with it?’. But in the last 20 minutes they (Liverpool) just wore them down and towards the end the big concern was could it be 4 or 5? United were just, kind of never at the races really," he continued.

"The biggest problem for United is defensively. You have to have a good foundation to go forward but they are all over the place. Liverpool could have scored four or five.

"And it just reflects where they are. We spoke early about Liverpool, they've just dominated everything: corners, possession, shots, goals. And I’m not surprised.

“I did fear the worst today. I think it could have been a lot more. Towards the end Liverpool toyed with them.

"That was my big worry before the game. I looked at United and I thought 'are they gonna be really found out today?' and they were. And it's a huge concern for United going forward."

Despite Liverpool’s domination, United’s record signing Paul Pogba remained on the bench throughout and Keane thinks that the World Cup winner’s future at the club is now in doubt.

"Pogba’s sitting on the bench today, watching that game and not getting on then you’re thinking his day’s must be numbered," he added.

"I don’t think they’ll do anything with Pogba in January but come the summer you move him on and it’s no big deal, he’s left Man United before."

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors