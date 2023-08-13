Roy Keane rips into Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah after his outburst at Stamford Bridge

Salah was not happy to be replaced last in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Roy Keane had a pointed message for Mohamed Salah after he showed his frustration following his substitution in Liverpool's opening game of the season at Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino’s first match as Chelsea manager ended in a breathless, hard-fought home draw with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Both sides attempted to kick off the new season with a bang after disappointing campaigns, with the Blues particularly bruised having finished 12th at the end of a humiliating season.

Former Tottenham favourite Pochettino has been tasked with turning Chelsea around and oversaw a promising performance in their Premier League opener, with debutant Axel Disasi cancelling out Luis Diaz’s effort in a 1-1 draw.

Salah's influence faded as the game progressed and Klopp opted to take off his talisman after 77 minutes, with the Egyptian showing real annoyance at the decision and he continued to show his distain for the decision after taking up a seat on the Liverpool bench.

"It's okay to be upset, but don't keep it up for too long." former Ireland captain Keane. "He was shaking his head on the bench and his arms were up in the air.

"Sit down and shut up. Listen, you have to take it. We've seen better players than Salah get taken off and it's part of the game."

Klopp also gave his verdict on Salah's reaction, as he insisted he was not disappointed with his most experienced forward player.

"I can understand because if Mo scored it would have been a new record for goals scored in the opening game but I didn't think about that. We needed stability and we needed fresh legs," said the Liverpool boss.

"It was super intense for everybody. That's all I can say about it, his reaction was absolutely okay. When I sub a player and he is jumping in to my arms at 1-1 and he is a striker who thinks he will score, I would be really surprised so that's absolutely fine."

Keane also gave his verdict on the title race, as he suggested Liverpool and Chelsea are not title contenders this season.

"The best for Liverpool and for Chelsea will be top four," he added. "Obviously it depends on the signings over the next few weeks, but where they are at the moment, top four would be the best for either.

"I don't see it either for (Manchester) United. It's so hard to see beyond Man City. Unless they drop off, get really bad injuries or lose that hunger, I can't see anyone competing with them.

"Arsenal will improve, Newcastle are doing well, Liverpool and Chelsea will get better, but it's all about top four for those teams."