Roy Keane on Marcus Rashford: ‘His performance last week was very immature, he almost played like a child’

Roy Keane has issued some scathing verdicts on Manchester United's failing squad and picked out Marcus Rashford for especially pointed criticism after a season of disappointments.

United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford left them well off the pace in the race for a top four finish in the Premier League, with just three games left to play in their stuttering season.

Rashford is among those who has been linked with a move away from United, with the club's former captain questioning his desire in comments on Sky Sports.

"I want to see a bit more courage from him, we have not seen that enough from him this season, he has not been consistent, not worked hard enough, not been brave in taking people on and not taking people on," said Keane of the United striker.

"He is now 24-years-old, he has got to show more maturity and be more consistent, which is key for any player at a big club. I am really frustrated with him. Every time I see Marcus (Rashford) warming up, he is smiling.

"I don’t like it when you are smiling too much, yes smile when you do something, but we always said when he burst on the scene, he affects games, but he doesn’t do that anymore. He does very little, his performance last week was very immature, he almost played like a child."

Keane also suggested incoming United manager Erik ten Hag needs to completely overhaul the squad he is inheriting, as he suggested there was no way back for many of the players who have let the club down this season.

"I think he can make slight improvements of course," added Keane. "Players who have come in over the last year or two, like Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, it's been difficult for them as they've come to a team which doesn't have a good culture.

"It's not a good dressing room as you can tell that with their performances. They can go for meals and be positive and say they will regroup but you don't show it on the pitch.

"It is a case of rebuilding the club, getting some lads in who will give their all week in week out.

"You'd hope the manager would have a big say in recruitment because the previous ones have all come out and kind of said their hands were tied a little bit in terms of getting the players they wanted so that's a big problem.

"What he (Ten Hag) will be looking is to get a group of players, are they on the side of the cause, hard to beat and hopefully brings a style of play that entertains the fans and gets United back to winning.

"It's a rebuilding job. I think he's fortunate there are five or six players on big contracts who are leaving, that will help.

"He will get some money to spend but it's getting the right players and characters in the club. As the last few months haven't been good enough. Players need to give everything for the cause and they aren't doing that."