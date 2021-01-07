Roy Keane: Man City have their mojo back and that's bad news for Liverpool

Fernandinho (hidden) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring the second

Roy Keane believes Manchester's big two will be eyeing up a Premier League title charge after Liverpool's dip in form in the last ten days.

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League champions have failed to win their last three matches against West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle and Southampton, with defeat in the last of those games setting alarm bells ringing for Liverpool.

Manchester United could be three points ahead of Liverpool by the time the two sides meet at Anfield in the next round of Premier League matches, with Keane suggesting the chasing pack will have been encouraged by their slide in fortunes.

"I think Liverpool’s performances have given me more encouragement for City," Keane told Sky Sports.

"Especially with City’s last few performances, they’ll tell you that they’ve got the eye of the tiger back. Obviously, a little bit of confidence and what will encourage United and City is the way that Liverpool are having a little blip.

"City look like their hunger is back - there was never any question about their quality even if they are missing one or two players, but the quality they have in this team and with the manager, of course they can win the league now.

"United could be six points ahead of Liverpool if they win their next match and then beat them at Anfield, so it is getting interesting."

Keane was full of praise for City after their Carabao Cup semi-final against United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

"City have sent a message to everyone, in particular Liverpool, that they have got their mojo back.

"If Man City are on top of their game, we know they are capable of beating anyone in Europe, never mind the bottom half of the Premier League.

"You look at the fixtures Man City have coming up and they will win a lot of them. For the teams coming up against them in the next few weeks... good luck."

