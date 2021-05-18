Roy Keane inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame along with former team-mate Eric Cantona

Roy Keane won seven Premier League titles during his 12 seasons at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Roy Keane has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

It was announced on Tuesday that the former Ireland and Man United captain has been awarded the honour along with his former team-mate Eric Cantona.

They follow in the footsteps of Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry, who became the first two inductees on April 26.

Keane won seven Premier League titles at Manchester United in his 12-season stay for the club, but he cited his Nottingham Forest boss Brian Clough as the biggest influence along the way.

"Brian Clough [was the biggest influence] for signing me and giving me my debut and his advice before my debut was telling me: control the ball, pass it to my team-mate and run," said Keane.

"That was the foundation of my career. I feel very lucky to be inducted but I’ve only been inducted because of the players I’ve played with.”

Keane was released from Old Trafford by mutual consent in 2005 following a well publicised fallout with Alex Ferguson.

Cantona, who began his career in England at Leeds, scored 70 goals in 156 Premier League appearances and won four titles in five seasons for Manchester United.

Commenting on his induction, the talismanic Frenchman said: “I am very happy and very proud, but at the same time I am not surprised.

“I would’ve been surprised not to be elected! I have been lucky to play in this team, with wonderful players, a wonderful manager and wonderful fans.

“We won and it was the football I dreamed about because Manchester United, it’s a club where they want to win things but in a good way.”

Cantona and Keane are two of the six players from a 23-man shortlist to receive the most combined votes from the public and the Premier League Awards Panel and the next four inductees will be announced over the next three days.

The Hall of Fame was launched last month to “recognise and celebrate the exceptional skill and talent of players who have graced the League since its inception in 1992”.

A fans’ vote closed on May 9, while to be eligible, players must have been retired by August 1, 2020. Only a player’s Premier League career was considered.