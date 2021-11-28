Roy Keane: I would have taken Manchester United interim job – but it was never going to happen

Roy Keane says he would have taken the Man United interim job

Roy Keane has confirmed he would have been open to taking the interim managerial role at Manchester United following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, but he was never expecting the call.

Former United captain Keane has been out of club management since being sacked by Ipswich in 2011, but he told Sky Sports that he would have been tempted to get back into the game at United.

"Obviously (Old Trafford bosses) were never going to call me," said Keane. "That was never going to happen.

"I’d have no problem going into any dressing room, trying to take control of a dressing room.

"I've managed in the Premier League, I don’t think it would have been a problem to me, but it was never going to happen.

"People tend to forget I have managed before, and I did OK in the Premier League with Sunderland."

Keane went on to blast United's players, as he suggested they had let Solskjaer down with their level of performance.

Read More

"I think Ole did get enough time and the results and the performances over the last couple of months have been really really poor, so there was no real surprise after the Watford game," he said.

"We have to speak about the players, they’re nowhere near good enough for Man United, but as we know the manager always pays the price.

"These players don’t run, they don’t sprint, they don’t close down, they don’t work as a team, they work as individuals and they’re always just depending on their talent which is coming up short as well.

"These lads have done what I predicted and thrown him under the bus. In football if it was just about being in possession I’d still be playing, they’ve stopped running out of possession, that’s the biggest challenge, getting these players onside."

Keane went on to offer polite compliments to the United players after their 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, on a day when they battled hard to collect a point.

"It's a big point for United as Chelsea were by far the better team," he added. "They worked hard, got a lot of blocks in and hopefully they have some momentum in their season.

"There are lot of changes around the club, new manager coming in next week, but there are still huge question marks over a lot of these players.

"You can't say they played well today. They got bodies behind the ball and a bit of pace up front that will cause people problems."