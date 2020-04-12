Roy Hodgson says there is 'total agreement' that Premier League season must end properly

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said there is "total agreement" that there must be a proper end to the Premier League season.

In a lengthy statement to supporters in which he thanked NHS workers and others who are combating the crisis, Hodgson said: "Everyone is in total agreement we need an end to this season.

"We don't want artificial means of deciding who wins the league, who gets into the Champions League, who gets relegated and promoted."

The 72-year-old said he believed players would ideally want three to four weeks to prepare for a return, but added: "I accept there may have to be a squeeze on that time-frame."

Attempts to terminate the season using current placings in Scotland's three lower divisions - and possibly the Premiership at a later date - remain in the balance with Dundee holding the casting vote amid a rancorous process.

After claims were made that Dundee had submitted a vote before Friday's requested 5pm deadline, Scottish Professional Football League chairman Murdoch MacLennan stated a Ladbrokes Championship club had given "unequivocal instruction" not to count their vote.

MacLennan said in a letter to clubs: "We have had a number of conversations with the chairman of that club over the weekend, in which he reiterated that his club had not yet voted on the SPFL resolution."

Rangers repeated their calls for an independent inquiry into the process after MacLennan stated he had yet to receive any evidence of wrongdoing alleged by the Ibrox club.

Easter Sunday should have seen the finale of the US Masters at Augusta and the start of the Specsavers County Championship season until the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out the sporting calendar.

A number of cricketers took to their gardens to mark the latter occasion and shared their unusual start to the campaign on social media with Warwickshire's Oliver Hannon-Dalby posting a video of him bowling to his dog.

