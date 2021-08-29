Ronaldo’s Man United pay deal is highest ever in Premier League history

Cristiano Ronaldo in his first spell with Manchester United. Picture: PA Media

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United will make him the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

United hijacked Manchester City’s attempts to sign Ronaldo from Juventus on Friday in a deal worth up to £19.7m.

Alex Ferguson and Rio Ferdinand played pivotal roles in bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford, 12 years after his departure for Real Madrid in a then-world record £80m deal.

It is understood that Ronaldo’s two-year contract, which includes the option of another 12 months, will earn him in excess of the £560,000 a week former United forward Alexis Sanchez’s deal was worth, including bonuses and image rights.

However, the contract is said to be substantially less than Lionel Messi’s £1m-a-week deal with Paris St-Germain.

Raphael Varane’s £400,000-a-week deal with United had briefly made him the highest-earning player in the Premier League this summer but that will now be eclipsed by his new team-mate, with whom he also played at Real.

United will pay Juventus an initial £12.85m with a further £6.85m in add-ons for Ronaldo depending on the club and player’s success. He will complete a medical in Lisbon before joining up with the Portugal squad for their World Cup qualifiers. Ronaldo is expected to make his “second debut” for United against Newcastle on September 11.

The Glazers, United’s owners, had been presented with the opportunity to sign Ronaldo earlier in the summer but had resisted given that they were already committing almost £120m to sign Jadon Sancho and Varane.

But they decided to make an exception for Ronaldo once City entered the running for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

During urgent transatlantic conversations with Ed Woodward, United’s executive vice-chairman, Joel Glazer quickly realised this was now a special case that demanded special attention — and swift action given City’s interest. As such, United’s co-chairman wasted little time giving the green light to a deal that will make Ronaldo the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

