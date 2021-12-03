| 8.8°C Dublin

Ronaldo to the rescue yet again but pressing issue remains for United

Mark Critchley

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates scoring their second goal with Bruno Fernandes and Alex Telles. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates scoring their second goal with Bruno Fernandes and Alex Telles. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, we are afraid to report it will not be going away any time soon. Not if, as even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.

That might ignore some of the nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s place in this team, and it certainly does not tell the full story of this ding-dong, madcap 3-2 win over Arsenal in Michael Carrick’s third and final game as caretaker, but it is a debate that is set to run and run. And, ultimately, only one person’s opinion matters.

