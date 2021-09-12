| 11.5°C Dublin

Ronaldo picks up where he left off with debut double to inspire United rout

Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo Expand
Cristiano Ronaldo salutes the Old Trafford faithful after dazzling on his United return Expand

Cristiano Ronaldo salutes the Old Trafford faithful after dazzling on his United return

Miguel Delaney

The sight, and sound, of inevitability. Cristiano Ronaldo of course scored on his grand return to Manchester United, and of course scored the key winning goal. Even Newcastle United’s equaliser only served to set up the story of the day, as it afforded Ronaldo a rescue act.

The curtain of noise around Old Trafford just opened to joyous singing, as United cut loose thereafter. Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard offered willing support acts to the main event.

That, naturally, was Ronaldo’s first goal for United in 12 years. It was, to quote another song regularly heard at this stadium, the one they’d waited for.

