Romelu Lukaku planning to miss Chelsea return date as he waits for Inter Milan move

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is keen on a permanent move to Inter Milan after he was on loan at the Italian club (Martin Rickett, PA)

Romelu Lukaku is not planning to return to Chelsea on Wednesday as he waits to find out if Inter Milan can make progress in their bid to re-sign him.

Chelsea had given Lukaku a return date of Wednesday to restart pre-season training had a deal for his exit not been agreed, but the Belgian is expected to stay away regardless of whether or not Inter’s new bid is immediately accepted.

Inter will make a new offer for Lukaku, over £25million plus bonuses to get to around £35m, which still falls short of Chelsea’s £40m valuation.

New head coach Mauricio Pochettino reiterated that he expected to see Lukaku back at Chelsea’s Cobham base on Wednesday or Thursday, but it appears the Argentine is unlikely to get his wish.

It remains to be seen whether or not Lukaku will stay away with Chelsea’s blessing, given Inter are entering new negotiations for his sale.

Chelsea have already rejected one bid from Inter, but Lukaku remains determined to try to return to the Italian club where he spent last season on loan.

The 30-year-old has not accepted an offer from Saudi Arabia and is not interested in joining Juventus, who have been linked with him.

Lukaku is not the only wantaway player due back at Chelsea this week, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech due to return for pre-season training.

Both players have offers from Saudi Arabia and it has been suggested they may have to train away from Pochettino’s main first-team group should they report back.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is thought to be training away from Chelsea’s main group after deciding he wants to leave the club permanently and returning for pre-season last week.

Christian Pulisic will seal a move to AC Milan so is not required back at Chelsea this week, while striker David Datro Fofana has joined German club Union Berlin on loan for next season.