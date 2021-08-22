Romelu Lukaku hits ground running as Chelsea cruise to victory at Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku sent Chelsea top of the Premier League table as the Blues sunk Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Blues’ £98million signing from Inter Milan made an immediate impact following his return on a club-record fee, netting less than 15 minutes into the London derby.

Reece James teed up Lukaku’s opener then blasted home himself, capping a fine Chelsea move.

The Blues held firm after the break to ease to their second straight league win, having thumped Crystal Palace 3-0 last weekend.

While Chelsea moved top of the table, Arsenal slumped to 19th courtesy of their winless start to the new campaign.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will come under immediate scrutiny, with the Chelsea loss coming hot on the heels of the 2-0 defeat by Brentford.

Elsewhere, England captain Harry Kane featured off the bench as Dele Alli’s early penalty proved enough for Tottenham to claim a 1-0 win at Wolves.

Alli slotted his first Spurs goal in 17 months, while Kane – heavily linked with a move to Manchester City – was introduced as a 72nd-minute substitute.

The result gave Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo a victorious return to his old stomping ground.

Southampton held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw on the south coast.

Che Adams’ shot was deflected by Fred for an own goal as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men took a 1-0 lead into half-time.

Mason Greenwood slotted home to draw United level after the interval, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could not find a way to claim victory.