Romelu Lukaku can find Chelsea redemption by completing set for Abramovich

Chelsea are stationed in a part of the world where bling is king, but Roman Abramovich will want to see more sparkle from his big summer investment when the club try to clinch the only piece of silverware the Russian billionaire has yet to get his hands on.

It has not been confirmed whether Abramovich will be in Abu Dhabi, one of the richest cities on earth, where Chelsea start their campaign to become world champions against Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal in today’s semi-final. But even if not, the club’s owner will take a particular interest in the performance of the man who cost him more than any other footballer, Romelu Lukaku.

In 2012, when Chelsea lost in the final of the Club World Cup, it was Fernando Torres who was Abramovich’s expensive headache. Now, Lukaku is the latest striker to become an issue.

To describe Chelsea’s record of signing strikers under Abramovich as “mixed” is perhaps being kind, with Torres, who joined for £50 million in 2011, the costliest miss so far. Lukaku was almost twice as expensive at £97.5m and will shoot straight to the top of the list of disappointments if his return goes from bad to worse.

Crucially, these are still relatively early days in Lukaku’s second coming but Abramovich could be forgiven for feeling the Belgian owes him a convincing performance, given the controversial interview with Sky Italia which caused embarrassment and anger at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel has not been able to travel with his squad to Abu Dhabi after testing positive for coronavirus and is waiting to find out whether he will test negative in time to join up with them, but Abramovich had backed the head coach over his record signing so far.

Since offering a public apology and sitting out one game as punishment, Lukaku has started all of Chelsea’s seven matches coming into this tournament. But one goal, against Chesterfield, and a series of underwhelming performances, the latest of which came in the extra-time FA Cup victory over Plymouth, have failed to put minds at rest that all is well between player and club.

The Club World Cup is a big pull for those who care about global profiles and Abramovich and Chelsea want to say they have won it all, having lost in the 2012 final to Corinthians.

For Lukaku, this represents his first opportunity to lift a trophy as a Chelsea player and, if he can make an impact doing so, it might just provide him with a platform to start justifying his price tag.

The call to prayer echoed out around the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium as Chelsea trained before the semi-final and, with Tuchel at home in Cobham, it was technical and performance adviser Petr Cech who addressed Lukaku and Co.

Tuchel has kept in close contact with Cech and his coaching assistants, Zsolt Low and Arno Michels, and will address the squad virtually before they leave for today’s game.

The earliest he might get to Abu Dhabi, pending two negative tests, is likely to be Friday, which has also put extra responsibility on to the shoulders of captain Cesar Azpilicueta who, like Abramovich, is looking to complete his set of Chelsea trophies.

Azpilicueta made a substitutes’ appearance in Chelsea’s defeat in the final a decade ago and, with his contract due to expire in the summer and an offer on the table from Barcelona, this could be his last chance to become the first player in the club’s history to win it all.

“Everyone tries to create their own history at the club,” said Azpilicueta, who did not give any clues on his own future. “We have our own opportunity to win a trophy that no one has won at Chelsea.”

