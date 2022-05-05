Roman Abramovich insists allegations of u-turn on £1.5billion Chelsea loan are false

Roman Abramovich has insisted his position over the sale of Chelsea is unchanged and he has not asked for any loan to be repaid to him, saying such suggestions are false.

Reports have suggested that Russian billionaire Abramovich, who was sanctioned by the UK Government on March 10, could insist on his £1.5billion loan being repaid, which could jeopardise the entire sale process of the Premier League club.

However, a spokesperson for Abramovich said in a statement posted on the Chelsea website: "Firstly, Mr Abramovich's intentions in relation to gifting the proceeds from the Chelsea sale to charity have not changed.

"Since the initial announcement, Mr Abramovich's team has identified senior representatives from UN bodies and large global charitable organisations who have been tasked with forming a Foundation and setting out a plan for its activities.

"The lead independent expert has had conversations with Government representatives presenting the structure and initial plans.

"Mr Abramovich has not been involved in this work and it has been managed independently by experts with years of experience working in humanitarian organisations."