Robinson on target as Baggies see off the Saints

West Bromwich Albion's Callum Robinson celebrates scoring their side's third goal in their Premier League victory over Southampton at The Hawthorns. Photo: Catherine Ivill/PA

West Bromwich Albion’s great escape of 2005 will always be remembered as the Premier League’s most unlikely rescue act.

If Sam Allardyce somehow succeeds in guiding the club to survival this season, it would top Bryan Robson’s achievement from 16 years ago.

West Brom remain eight points adrift of safety but have secured two successive victories to keep their slim hopes of avoiding relegation faintly flickering.

Albion overcame a frankly inexplicable VAR decision early in the contest to brush aside an abysmal Southampton, who have now lost ten of their last 13 league games under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Mbaye Diagne was clearly onside in the fourth minute when he flicked in Darnell Furlong’s half-volley from a few yards out, but the goal was disallowed for an alleged offside.

The PGMOL later insisted that VAR Kevin Friend could not get an angle that conclusively showed whether Diagne’s upper body was onside or offside, so they stuck with the on-field decision. It was another bewildering moment for the Premier League.

Fortunately, it did not completely overshadow the evening and Albion did go ahead in the 32nd minute from the penalty spot.

After Matheus Pereira was brought down in the area by Fraser Forster, the Brazilian forward stepped up to arrow his spot-kick down the middle.

The hosts extended their lead 179 seconds later after another outstanding move, with Matt Phillips converting Diagne’s cross at the far post. Albion added a third goal 21 minutes from time, with Callum Robinson beating Forster with a clinical finish.

Hasenhuttl must now pick up his players for their Wembley semi-final, but the dream remains alive – just – for Allardyce.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]