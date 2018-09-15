Liverpool have confirmed that forward Roberto Firmino suffered an abrasion of the eye during the 2-1 win over Spurs today but the Brazlian will have no lasting damage from the injury.

Roberto Firmino suffers 'abrasion of the eye' but not yet ruled out of crucial PSG Champions League tie

Firmino was on target for Jurgen Klopp's side at Wembley as they continued their 100% start to the Premier League season, but the 26-year-old was withdrawn late in the second half after getting an accidental poke in the eye from Jan Vertonghen.

There were initial fears that Firmino could be set for a spell on the sideline but the club confirmed this evening that he has yet to be ruled out of Tuesday night's Champions League clash with PSG at Anfield.

"Roberto Firmino was discharged from a London hospital this afternoon after receiving good news on the eye injury he sustained during Liverpool's 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur," Liverpool said in a statement.

"A hospital examination confirmed an abrasion of the eye, but there will be no lasting damage.

"The issue will be monitored and treated by Liverpool’s medical staff at Melwood before any decision is made on whether Firmino will be able to figure in Tuesday evening’s Champions League encounter with Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield. At this stage, the No.9 has not been ruled out.

"Firmino travelled back to Merseyside separately from his teammates with club doctor Andy Massey following the positive assessment."

Online Editors