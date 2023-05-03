Robbie Keane set to assist Sam Allardyce at Leeds United

Robbie Keane has reportedly been lined up for a surprise return to football as a member of Sam Allardyce's backroom staff at Leeds United.

Allardyce was confirmed as Leeds boss this morning, replacing Javi Gracia who took over from Jesse Marsch last February.

Former MK Dons manager Karl Robinson has been confirmed as Allardyce’s assistant manager.

Ireland's record goalscorer Keane is set to join Allardyce's staff for the final four games of the Premier League season and the firefighting mission to help retain their top flight status.

Keane (42) has been out of the dugout since departing Middlesbrough in the summer of 2020.

That followed his exit from the Ireland backroom staff when Stephen Kenny took over, although the terms of his contract kept him on the FAI payroll until last year.

In the intervening period, Keane has been working as a pundit while also carrying out various roles for UEFA and he was recently appointed to their 24-person Football Board comprised of retired players.

Keane joined Leeds from Inter Milan in 2001 but left for Tottenham a year later.

On his unveiling today, Allardyce spoke about the challenge facing him.

"Obviously they are very difficult games, Man City, Newcastle, West Ham and Spurs," he said.

"You can all point out where the easiest fixture might be and of course, there are no easy fixtures in the Premier League, but we can only go and do what we can try and achieve."

Leeds have lost five of their last seven games, with Sunday's 4-1 reverse at Bournemouth following 4-1, 5-1 and 6-1 defeats to Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Liverpool respectively earlier last month.

"We have conceded 28 goals in the last 10 or 12 games, and the first thing that we're going to have to do is to stop that if we are going to get out of trouble," Allardyce said.

"Because it means that we are needing to score two and three goals every game to try and win it and if we are left to do that, that would be nearly an impossible task.

"I am doing all I can with the staff who are most important in the support they are going to give to try and get the players out of trouble."