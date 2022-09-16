Robbie Keane insists Caoimhín Kelleher would be Liverpool’s first choice keeper only for presence of Alisson

Robbie Keane believes that fellow Irishman Caoimhín Kelleher would be No. 1 goalkeeper at his former club Liverpool only for the presence of Alisson ahead of him at Anfield.

Keane didn't get a chance to work with Kelleher in his time as coach with the senior international team under Mick McCarthy but the Dubliner, whose contract with the FAI expired earlier this year, says he rates Kelleher very highly.

"He's certainly a goalkeeper that should be a No.1 but when you've got a world-class 'keeper in front of you like Alisson, he'll just have to bide his time," Keane told Liverpoolfc.com.

"(I am) definitely very impressed with him. We've been very lucky in the Irish team that we have really good goalkeepers. I've definitely been impressed with Caoimhín, just the way he plays – how comfortable, how calm he is in possession of the ball, he has a real presence about him. As I said before, if he didn't have someone like Alisson in front of him, you'd imagine he possibly could be No.1," added Keane.

He returns to Anfield to play in a Masters game against Manchester United, as Keane reflected on his brief spell at the club, arriving in 2008 as a signing by Rafa Benitez but departing, back to Tottenham, after just 28 games.

"I'm looking forward to playing in front of the crowd again because even though I was only there for a short time, they've always been very good to me when I went back there. At the end of the season when they played Tottenham, they gave me a lovely reception and I was welcomed by the Kop," Keane said.

"Obviously my intention was to stay there for as long as possible. But in football, as we know, it happens, things change. Of course I would've liked to stay a little bit longer but it wasn't meant to be.

"All we ever want to do is just to play football. I'm not one of these guys that wakes up on a Saturday morning looking forward to sitting on the bench. I was someone who just loved football. Whether it's Sunday league or for Liverpool or Tottenham, you still want to play every game.

"The manager had different ideas, which is fine and I've got no problem with that, everyone's got their own ideas and I respect that. But I do reflect on it (with) no regrets.

"As I said, I was very fortunate to pull that jersey on and have some good moments – scoring against Arsenal in the Emirates, that half-volley and goals like that. That will always stay forever.

"Maybe if we had the strength in depth, I think we probably could've pushed a bit closer. But the manager had different ideas and wanted other people, which is fine. I'm not one of those guys that looks back and has regrets. It is what it is and things are meant to happen. I've been very lucky to have a career. Of course I'd liked to have stayed a lot longer but it wasn't meant to be.

"Tottenham wanted me back and I wasn't playing as regularly as I'd liked to, which is obviously frustrating for any player. You don't want to be looking forward to sitting on the bench when it comes round to the weekend.

"No matter who you are as a player, I think you'll always find that difficult, especially me who just loves playing football. Of course I was expecting to stay there for a long, long time but different circumstances, a different manager's opinion just changed that," Keane added.