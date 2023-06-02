Robbie Keane and Sam Allardyce on way out of Leeds

Robbie Keane’s second spell at Leeds United is over as the club today confirmed that Sam Allardyce and his backroom staff, including Keane, were leaving.

Allardyce added former Leeds player Keane to his coaching staff when he took over for the final four games of the Premier League season but they were unable to keep United in the top flight, and with a rebuild now in train over the summer, all of Allardyce’s team will depart.

In a statement, the club said: “Leeds United and Sam Allardyce can confirm that both parties have mutually agreed for Sam’s spell at the club to end following the completion of the 2022/23 season.”

Allardyce said: “It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League. I have really enjoyed working with the staff and players at the club and I would like to thank Angus Kinnear for the opportunity. I’d also like to highlight the outstanding work of Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane, who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks.”

Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear added: “We thank Sam for being brave enough to step in and do all he could to save us. Sadly, it was not to be, but Sam, Karl and Robbie did everything they could to lift the mood at Thorp Arch and Elland Road and for that we are all extremely grateful.”