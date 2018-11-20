Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes the progress manager Jurgen Klopp has overseen at the club will count for little if he cannot now take his team to the next level and start winning major trophies.

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes the progress manager Jurgen Klopp has overseen at the club will count for little if he cannot now take his team to the next level and start winning major trophies.

Robbie Fowler says Liverpool have 'one big problem' standing between the team and major trophies

Klopp's success in guiding Liverpool's to last season's Champions League final has fuelled expectations at the club and Fowler told Sky Sports that winning silverware is now essential to cement his legacy at Anfield.

"As much as we talk about Liverpool being this unbelievable side who are easy on the eye and great to watch, there comes a time when you need to start winning stuff," stated Fowler.

"I think Jurgen Klopp's getting together a great, great squad but I think one of the problems we have is Manchester City are brilliant.

"That's one of the big problems. You can get a wonderful side put together but you've got to try and catch them and then hang onto their coat tails."

Fowler won four major trophies in his Liverpool career and even though he failed to help the club win a Premier League title, he admits the medals he has in his collection mean more to him than anything else he achieved in his goal-laden career.

"I wanted to be remembered for what trophies I won as opposed to where I finished in the league," he added. "I understand why clubs are happy finishing in the top four but I think a club the size of Liverpool's stature should be finishing in the top four all the time anyway.

"As I said before, there comes a time when you need to win a trophy. I don't care if it's a League Cup. People will belittle that but I've won one, it's a brilliant trophy.

"When you think of football in terms of what you can win there's an FA Cup, a League Cup, the Premier League and the Champions League. There are only four trophies so it's tough."

Online Editors