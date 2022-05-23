Ripples of ecstasy give way to agony as Liverpool are denied

The faraway momentum of a comeback played out elsewhere, rippling out to Anfield and then that dizzy sense among the home crowd of the impossible being within reach, as strong as it briefly was, suddenly dissipated in the warm May afternoon.

There was no mistaking the mood, the wonder that it might happen, that suddenly the eyes of the world had swivelled to this part of Merseyside, especially for those seven minutes when Manchester City found themselves two behind, and that the Premier League title might have been Liverpool’s for a single goal. That was a wild time: a sense in the Liverpool crowd that a unique moment in history was within grasp. Just one goal – from a team that had already scored 92 goals by that point.

It was also a chaotic period, or at least compared to the kind of control with which Jurgen Klopp’s players usually exert. The stakes were so high and events must have felt so surreal, with one of the greatest teams in history somehow losing to Aston Villa, and an astonishing opportunity there to be taken. Yet Liverpool did summon the goals to win this game, their 19th league match since the turn of the year – no defeats, this their 16th victory – and yet by then the world had already turned once more on its axis.

When the substitute Mohamed Salah edged the second Liverpool goal over the line with six minutes left, the goal that would stake his dual claim on the league’s golden boot this season, he celebrated with the kind of raw joy that suggested he felt that there was still a chance.

But at City three goals had been scored in six minutes. The 14-point lead that City had held over Liverpool in January had been whittled down to one but the clock had stopped, the chase had ended and the Premier League trophy that had been brought to Anfield just in case, was still in its box. This was one of the great afternoons of football, and of sport too, all played out against a backdrop of disbelief: that Villa had scored, that Villa had scored again, that Wolverhampton Wanderers clung onto the ankles of Liverpool, however hard they tried to shake them off.

For those with skin in the game it was, of course, an agony, but for the rest of us to witness the pressure and the expectation and the great longing, was an epic kind of drama.

It was a game that, only until the very end when the inevitability of City’s triumph was clear, was played in its entirety as if it was the last two minutes of a Cup tie.

There was the early Wolves goal, then the reaction to the first goal for Villa at the Etihad before half-time that began as a hiss of excitement and swelled into a roar within seconds. Then there was the second Villa goal with around 20 minutes left and a strong sense then that anything was possible. Just as the mood had risen so it fell with the acknowledgement that for all the afternoons and evenings that had belonged to Liverpool at Anfield this was not going to be one of them.

They ended it with a long farewell to Divock Origi, an affectionate parting from an old friend who walked to the end of a guard of honour from his team-mates and staff with the FA Cup tucked under his arm to be greeted by the club’s Fenway Sports Group owners. Not a bad way to go. On the pitch at the end, Klopp was asked to hug children and family members of players and staff and seemed very much at peace with it all. There is of course one more game to come.

The Champions League final in six days’ time is once more beset by injury concerns for Liverpool, and new ones from those bequeathed by the previous weekend’s FA Cup final.

There must be a worry over Thiago Alcantara who headed straight off the pitch in the time added on at the end of the first half, and was replaced with James Milner at the break. The great maestro of the midfield was hobbling quite a bit in the post-match lap of appreciation.

Add that potential absence to that of Fabinho in Paris on Saturday and one had legitimate concerns, although not perhaps as great as the concerns as to what Liverpool’s defence might look like without Virgil Van Dijk. He was an unused substitute on this occasion and was on the pitch with his family at the end of the game having witnessed his team-mates decline to do much defending at all.

While there was much of importance unfolding at the Etihad which would have a say on this day’s outcome, it was hard to tear yourself away from these events. Wolves had five-men at the back but looked wide open. The home team, however, seemed to have suspended all defensive responsibilities for the afternoon.

They conceded in the third minute: a goal-kick from the Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa launched down the inside right channel and completely misjudged by Ibrahima Konate who had stepped a long way out of position to miss this particular header. In behind him was the striker Raul Jimenez whose cross to the back post was tucked away by Pedro Neto. So the anxiety of the home crowd began.

There were many chances for Liverpool to equalise before they eventually did through Sadio Mane on 21 minutes, and equally many for Wolves to score their second.

Leander Dendoncker could not steer a Neto cross on target. After the equaliser Alisson saved from the Wolves substitute Hwang Hee-chan. It felt like the old norms of defensive stability were just fading away.

Mane equalised when a long ball forward from Konate was flicked with the instep of Thiago’s right boot to subtly change the angle and allow his team-mate to run through and take the chance. The other goals came late – for Salah first, scuffed over the line as Wolves desperately defended a corner and then Andy Robertson from Roberto Firmino’s cut-back.

Although by then everything had shifted. They had waited so long for the breakthrough and then when it came, it no longer mattered.

A total of 92 points is a lot to finish in second place: the title was briefly there and then it was gone.