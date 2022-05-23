| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ripples of ecstasy give way to agony as Liverpool are denied

Liverpool 3 Wolves 1

Liverpool's Luis Diaz shows his dejection following their Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Expand

Close

Liverpool's Luis Diaz shows his dejection following their Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty

Liverpool's Luis Diaz shows his dejection following their Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty

Liverpool's Luis Diaz shows his dejection following their Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty

Sam Wallace

The faraway momentum of a comeback played out elsewhere, rippling out to Anfield and then that dizzy sense among the home crowd of the impossible being within reach, as strong as it briefly was, suddenly dissipated in the warm May afternoon.

There was no mistaking the mood, the wonder that it might happen, that suddenly the eyes of the world had swivelled to this part of Merseyside, especially for those seven minutes when Manchester City found themselves two behind, and that the Premier League title might have been Liverpool’s for a single goal. That was a wild time: a sense in the Liverpool crowd that a unique moment in history was within grasp. Just one goal – from a team that had already scored 92 goals by that point.

Most Watched

Privacy