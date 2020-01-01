Rio Ferdinand urges Paul Pogba to 'speak out' as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offers curious clarification on latest injury

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested his midfielder Paul Pogba faces another spell on the sidelines and may have to undergo surgery on his foot, after he missed the 2-0 New Year's Day defeat against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

In a week that saw the French World Cup winner's agent Mino Raiola criticise United in public, Pogba's absence from the United squad for the game in north London raised eyebrows after Solskjaer claimed ahead of the game that he may be ready to return to his starting line-up.

Yet while clarity has been lacking on the reason for Pogba's absence, Solskjaer insisted he expects him to still be at the club after this month's transfer window as he curiously claimed the midfielder has been advised 'by his own people' to have an operation to solve a problem that has seen him start just five Premier League games this season.

"He's injured now," confirmed Solskjaer. "He will probably need an operation on his foot. Let's see how long it takes for him to get back.

"Three or four weeks maybe, I don't know. He's been advised to have an operation by his people and he'll probably do that.

"Obviously it's a big blow to us with Scott McTominay also out but I thought Fred and Nemanja (Matic) did well today."

Rio Ferdinand (Mike Egerton/PA)

United great Rio Ferdinand called on Pogba to speak out over the reasons behind his absence and not allow his agent to do his talking for him.

"I think he's injured," said Ferdinand, as he dismissed suggestions Pogba was reluctant to play for the club.

"He went and managed a charity game two days ago so they obviously knew – two days ago minimum – that he has an injury and he won't be able to play in this game and now he's confirmed it will probably be four, five or six games.

"If I was someone advising Paul, I'd say go and speak out, you're your own man. Your voice is going to be heard the loudest. Don't let your agent speak, shut your agent down, you speak and add some clarity to this situation.

"You speak and add some clarity to this situation so your fans know where you're at, your team-mates know where you're at, and your club, your manager, the people who are important know where you are."

Meanwhile, former United striker Robin van Persie cast doubt over Pogba's commitment to the club, amid fresh speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

"It's all a bit mysterious to me. It's not full answers. It's a little bit of a grey area," he said.

"I think it's important that Paul speak out himself and really says what he feels inside his body. Does he want to stay or does he want to go?"

Solskjaer went on to insist he would not hit the panic button after a poor showing against Arsenal, as he suggested his team would bounce back in their FA Cup tie at Wolves at the weekend.

"We started decent the first five or six minutes, didn't capitalise, and then they played really well. They were brighter than us," he said.

"We were too slow in the first half, but that's credit to them. Some tired heads maybe. In the second half, we put them under pressure but couldn't get the goal. We kept going but the quality wasn't good enough.

"It was a game between two teams that have loads of quality. Arsenal showed it more than us in the first half and they won the game through that.

"I thought we came out OK, got two or three counter-attacks, but then they got into the game, maybe because we took a few many touches and they won the ball back off us. The two goals are disappointing to concede. Sometimes football is decided on little things but from 10 to 45 minutes they were better than us.

"We are fit and getting better. The boys have really worked hard over the past few months. We've had ups and downs and I can‘t fault them because the energy and drive has been there. Maybe today it caught up with us."

When asked whether he would sign players in the January transfer window, Solskjaer added: "Sometimes you think one or two additions would do nicely because we are building towards something, but it depends on whether those players for us are available."

