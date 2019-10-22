Rio Ferdinand calls on Liverpool to follow Jamie Carragher's lead and apologise for stance in Patrice Evra racism row

Rio Ferdinand has urged Liverpool to follow the lead of Jamie Carragher and apologise for the methods they deployed to defend Luis Suarez after he was found guilty of racially abusing Patrice Evra in 2011.

Liverpool striker Suarez was handed an eight-game ban after the contentious incident that was one of the more poisonous in the history of the Premier League, with Liverpool players wearing shirts offering their full backing to Suarez despite the suspension and fine handed down to him.

After Carragher apologised in person to Evra during their joint appearances on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, former United defender Ferdinand believes Liverpool need to back up that move by making a statement of their own.

"Testament to Jamie Carragher for apologising, eight years after the incident, but I think it is bigger than Jamie Carragher. It is the club," he said on BT Sport.

"Liverpool let themselves down that day by wearing shirts in support of someone who had been accused of racist language. Eight years later and still the apology hasn't come from Liverpool. It is not a t-shirt that is going to change it, it is education.

"I just think the game has moved on from then in terms of the narrative now. What's on the end of everyone's tongue is racism. At that point it wasn't, so people were kind of startled into 'what do we do?'. Even more so now."

Liverpool team-mates show support for Suarez after his row with Evra in 2011. Photo: Getty Images

"There is no doubt we made a massive mistake, that was obvious," conceded Carragher.

"We got to the ground, had our lunch and then had a team meeting - I don't know if it was the manager (Kenny Dalglish) or (coach) Steve Clarke - asking one of the players if he was still wearing the shirt and that is the first I had heard of it.

"I am lying and saying I wasn't part of it because as the club we got it wrong and I was vice-captain. I am not sure who was actually behind it. I don't think it had anything to do with the manager Kenny, I think it was the players who were close to Luis in the dressing room who really wanted to support their mate.

"Maybe I have to look at myself now and say I did not have the courage as an individual to say 'I am not wearing it'. I don't think everyone within Liverpool Football Club thought what we were doing was right but I do think as a football club or you as a family, your first reaction is to support them even if you know that they are wrong and that is wrong.

"Apologies, we got it massively wrong. I didn't have enough courage to say 'I'm not wearing it'."

Ferdinand went on to back the England players as they reported racial abuse from Bulgarian fans during a Euro 2020 qualifier earlier this month, but he insisted walking off the field in protest is not the best way to confront racism.

"I think they handled it pretty well, it's a difficult situation," he added as he reflected on the England game. "There is no absolute way to deal with this situation. The powers that be are clearly finding it difficult with their sanctions and punishments.

"The England team did okay with it. I'm of the mindset that you should try and punish them on the pitch, beat them. Don't walk off the pitch."

