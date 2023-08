Jadon Sancho of Manchester United is substituted on as Mason Mount comes off during the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford

There were sightings of Manchester United’s new £72m striker everywhere. Everywhere bar the pitch, anyway. Rasmus Hojlund was staring out from the cover of the programme. He was in the directors’ box, too, watching his new teammates illustrate that the burden of expectation on the 20-year-old newcomer could be huge.