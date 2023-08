Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring their first goal with Alexis Mac Allister, Diogo Jota and Dominik Szoboszlai during the friendly against Bayern Munich in Singapore. Photo: Edgar Su/Reuters

It transpires there are different kinds of problems involving the Liverpool midfield. Last season was a tale of the aged, the injured, the inconsistent and the incoherent, the malfunctioning midfield that meant a champion team suddenly looked disjointed and disappointing.