Richard Dunne: Why Liverpool should be grateful for Allison blunder

I mainly played with Irish and British keepers for most of my career. The way a goalie played, he controls the ball and gives it to someone else as quick as he can.

I mainly played with Irish and British keepers for most of my career. The way a goalie played, he controls the ball and gives it to someone else as quick as he can.

I feel that South American keepers were once outfield players and they still want to be. So I never had that situation like Allison at Liverpool where, as a team-mate, you think "what the hell is he doing?".

When I was at Everton, Neville Southall used to play outfield in five-a-side games, he was brilliant, he had all the footwork and skills, but not once in a game would he even think about doing that. He just did his job.

Alisson has tried a few tricks in other games and managed to get away with it. It seems to be 'his thing', him saying to the crowd 'if you are coming to watch me, this is what I do' and he thinks he can get away with it.

The best thing for him, and maybe for Liverpool, is that he got caught out, he had the ball taken off him and Leicester scored, now the message will be: ok, we know you can control the ball and pass it. But just do your job.

Liverpool are flying and they don't need any one individual thinking "I'll show everyone what I can do", Allison will have plenty of opportunities to play a role, to build play up from the back.

Read more here:

I think you need something to happen, as it did with the goal he conceded, as you could tell in his interviews that he was egging himself on to take more chances, he got caught out and it will benefit him, and Liverpool, in the long run.

Jurgen Klopp knew what he was getting when he bought Allison but he won't let his players get away with a selfish mistake that costs the team, I can see Klopp eradicating that from his game and pretty quickly, get Liverpool back to what they had been, a really strong team.

They have some good games on the way before the next international break so it'll be good to see how they cope.

Herald Sport